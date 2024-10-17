Ex-New Hampshire state senator Andy Sanborn charged with theft in connection to state pandemic aid

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former New Hampshire state senator accused last year of fraudulently obtaining federal COVID-19 loans and spending the money on luxury cars was charged this week with stealing separate state pandemic relief funds. The attorney general’s office says Republican Andy Sanborn, of Bedford, was charged Wednesday with theft by deception. Prosecutors say he misrepresented the revenue from his Concord Casino business to receive $188,000 more than he should have received from the state. The charges come 13 months after state investigators said Sanborn fraudulently obtained nearly $900,000 from the federal government. No charges have been filed in connection with those allegations, and Sanborn’s lawyers say his arrest on state charges is an attempt to thwart the sale of the casino.

