Liam Payne and his bandmates all sought solo success after One Direction fame

LONDON (AP) — One Direction was one of the last boy bands from the age of mass-audience linear television and one of the first of the social media era. That helped propel them to a level of fame comparable to Beatlemania, but with the constant scrutiny of a world of smartphones and streaming. The band members had to cope while still in their teens with the fame, then navigate the aftermath of its split while trying to build solo careers. All had hit albums. But Liam Payne, who died Wednesday, and Zayn Malik both spoke about having tough times. And Harry Styles’ success has eclipsed the rest, making him a musician, actor and style icon.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.