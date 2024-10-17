Mother, boyfriend face more charges after her son’s remains found in Wisconsin woods

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (AP) — Additional charges have been filed against a woman and her boyfriend in the death of her 3-year-old son whose skeletal remains were found by a hunter last month in a northeastern Wisconsin wooded area. Manitowoc County District Attorney Jacalyn LaBre said Thursday that Katrina Baur is charged with chronic neglect of a child resulting in death, neglecting a child and resisting or obstructing an officer. Jesse Vang is charged with physical abuse of a child, repeated acts causing death, hiding a corpse and resisting or obstructing an officer. Elijah Vue was last seen in February at Vang’s home in Two Rivers. His remains were found Sept. 7 about 3 miles from where he was last seen.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.