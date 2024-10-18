Callers responding to a false election claim overwhelm Oregon officials

Oregon election officials are screening phone and email messages after receiving a barrage of out-of-town calls from people responding to a false claim that the state’s voter pamphlet doesn’t include Republican nominee Donald Trump. The pamphlet does list Trump as a candidate, and he will be on the ballot. The pamphlet doesn’t have a statement about why people should vote for him. State GOP officials say that’s because the former president didn’t submit one. But the false claim suggesting election interference continues to spread on social media.

