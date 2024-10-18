Norway police drop case against a tycoon suspected in connection with his wife’s disappearance

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian authorities say they have dropped the case against a real estate tycoon who had been suspected of murder or complicity to murder in connection with his wife’s disappearance almost six years ago. Police initially said Anne-Elizabeth Falkevik Hagen, 68, had been abducted from her home on Oct. 31, 2018. But in April 2020 her husband Tom Hagen, a media-shy real estate investor and one of Norway’s wealthiest men, was arrested. Tom Hagen was released in May 2020 when a court said there wasn’t enough evidence to detain him. Hagen has repeatedly claimed his innocence. Police had continued considering Hagen a suspect since but on Friday they confirmed that the case against him was officially dropped.

