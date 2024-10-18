Walmart reaches settlement deal for shareholder lawsuits over its handling of opioids
AP Business Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart says it has reached a proposed settlement pact related to three lawsuits filed by shareholders on behalf of the company over the handling of prescription opioids. According to the terms of the settlement that were disclosed in a regulatory filing Friday, insurance carriers would pay Walmart $123 million, excluding any attorneys’ fees and litigation expenses awarded by the court to the plaintiffs’ counsel. The nation’s largest retailer would also maintain some corporate governance practices for at least five years. The settlement doesn’t offer any admission of liability by Walmart. It’s subject to court approval..