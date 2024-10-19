Main zoo in North Macedonian capital shut down after avian flu case detected

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — The main zoo in North Macedonia’s capital Skopje has been closed after authorities confirmed the presence of a highly pathogenic strain of bird flu. The disease was detected in a goose that died in a pond, authorities said Saturday. Authorities put down dozens of ducks, geese, chickens and one jackdaw, which inhabited the same pond. The zoo will be closed for at least three weeks. During that period, authorities will disinfect the place, inspect other animals and apply other biosecurity measures aimed to prevent the spread of the disease. The last case of avian flu in the country was detected in 2022. The nearly 100-year-old zoo is one of Skopje’s most visited attractions.

