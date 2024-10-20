New Mexico authorities: 1 dead, 290 people rescued after severe flooding in Roswell, Chaves County

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico National Guard is continuing search and rescue operations after record rainfall resulted in severe flooding in and around the city of Roswell and Chaves County. Guard officials say 290 people have been rescued since Saturday with 38 taken to hospitals. City officials say one person has died, but no details were immediately available. Seven people were rescued after a car was swept away in floodwaters. The National Weather Service said 5.78 inches of rain fell on Roswell on Saturday, breaking the previous daily record of 5.65 inches set on Nov. 1, 1901 for the southeastern New Mexico city.

