President Biden and first lady toast a reimagined White House tour that she’s unveiling on Monday

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Sunday toasted the unveiling of a long-awaited reimagined public White House tour. The couple held a dinner in celebration of the first lady’s update of the White House public tour. The updates will be unveiled on Monday. President Biden, who is not seeking reelection, said in a speech to guests that he and the first lady hope to “inspire future generations to write the next chapter” of the White House’s history after their last four years as “temporary renters” in the “People’s House.” Jill Biden, who led the revamp of the White House tour, called it the beginning of a “new chapter of White House public tours.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.