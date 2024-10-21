In annual religious pilgrimage, Panamanians crawl to reach the Black Christ of Portobelo

PORTOBELO, Panama (AP) — At dawn, pilgrims like Ernesto Troya undertook the hardest stretch of their journey to reach the image of the Black Christ of Portobelo in Panama. Moved by faith, they crawled for several hours along the street toward the image of the saint. It is one of the most striking scenes to happen every year in the northern province of Colón. Every Oct. 21, the province celebrates the festival of the Black Christ of Portobelo. It is considered one of the largest Catholic pilgrimages in the Central American country and dates back centuries. Portobelo is a tourist destination that is part of Panama’s historical and cultural heritage.

