Public university protests escalate in challenge to Argentina’s President Milei

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A series of protests are expected to intensify across Argentina this week over a veto by President Javier Milei of a law that passed last month increasing funding for public universities. After convincing centrist lawmakers to abandon their support for the teacher salary boost meant to compensate for the country’s sky-high inflation, Milei’s minority far-right government mustered enough votes to uphold the veto in the Senate earlier this month. The radical libertarian president, who entered office in December 2023 on a bid to reverse decades of unbridled spending under previous left-wing populist governments, has vowed to veto any attempt to undermine his flagship zero-deficit program.

