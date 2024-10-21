Slovakia and former Czech leader settle lawsuit over collaboration with communist secret police

PRAGUE (AP) — Slovakia’s Interior Ministry has agreed in a lawsuit settlement that former former Czech populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis did not knowingly collaborate with communist-era secret police in what was then Czechoslovakia. The ministry said it acknowledged that any interpretations of documents in the archives of the StB secret police agency that Babis was a secret agent were unjustified. Babis welcomed the settlement of a case that dated to 2012. The ministry says its decision was based on two legal analyses.

