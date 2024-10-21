Venezuela arrests a former oil czar and accuses him of working with the US to undermine the industry

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s top prosecutor has announced the arrest of a former oil minister and accused him of working with the U.S. government to undermine the industry that drives the country’s economy. Pedro Tellechea became Venezuela’s oil czar in January 2023 but was reassigned in August. The attorney general says people in Tellechea’s inner circle were also detained, but he did not name them. He also did not mention the specific charges. President Nicolás Maduro had reassigned Tellechea’s duties to the vice president. Tellechea was replaced in his current role last week when Maduro appointed a close ally.

