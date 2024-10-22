A journalist arrested while filming a crime scene sues Cincinnati and the officer

CINCINNATI (AP) — A freelance journalist who was handcuffed after refusing to stop filming the scene of a deadly car crash has sued the city of Cincinnati and the officer. Calvin Andrus said he was standing behind police crime scene tape and recording footage last November when an officer told him to leave. Andrus told the officer he was a media representative and tried to hand him a card listing the laws that allow recording crime scenes. Prosecutors later dropped the charges. The lawsuit accuses the city and the officer of false arrest and malicious prosecution. Messages seeking comment were left with the city and police union.

