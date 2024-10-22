AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Arizona on Election Day
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters in Arizona have no shortage of competitive races to decide in the Nov. 5 general election, with control of the White House, the U.S. Senate and House and both chambers of the state Legislature in the balance. Arizona remains a major electoral battleground four years after President Joe Biden became only the second Democratic presidential candidate to carry the state in nearly 70 years. It is one of four states in the nation’s Sun Belt that has drawn much of the focus of both presidential campaigns in the final sprint to Election Day.