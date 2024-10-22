AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Florida on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Once considered a pivotal swing state in presidential elections, Florida has proved reliably Republican in recent years. A Democrat hasn’t won the state’s Electoral College votes since 2012, when former President Barack Obama succeeded with a margin of less than one percentage point. Republican former President Donald Trump has won Florida in both of his campaigns and the state’s 30 electoral votes are a cornerstone of his path to top Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and return to the White House. Trump won the state by a single point in 2016 and by three points in 2020.

