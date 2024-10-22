AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Montana on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Montana voters cast ballots in the Nov. 5 general election, they’ll decide not just the nation’s marquee U.S. Senate race but most likely which party will control the closely divided chamber for at least the next two years. Democratic incumbent Jon Tester faces a tough reelection bid for a fourth term against Republican Tim Sheehy. Tester is a perennial target for Republicans and one of only two Senate Democrats running for reelection in a state Trump won easily in 2020. Voters also will decide a ballot question on abortion, as well as less competitive races for president and governor.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.