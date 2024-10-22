Bass David Leigh finding that a successful opera career is no ‘impossible dream’

NEW YORK (AP) — When David Leigh sang “The Impossible Dream” at his father’s funeral, the moment was both a testament to his past and a harbinger of his future. Leigh, an operatic bass, is the son of Mitch Leigh, who wrote the score for the musical “Man of La Mancha,” one of Broadway’s biggest hits. When Mitch died in 2014 at 86, David was still finding his way as a singer. He hadn’t yet found fame, but his prominence has risen in recent years. On Friday he’ll take on a major role as the jailer Rocco in a new production of Beethoven’s only opera, “Fidelio,” at the Washington National Opera.

