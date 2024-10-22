Iraqi forces kill Islamic State group commander and 8 other officials

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s prime minister says that the Islamic State militant group’s leader in Iraq was killed in a military operation along with eight of the group’s other senior leaders.‎ Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said Tuesday in a statement that “there is no place for terrorists in Iraq and we will pursue them to their hideouts and eliminate them..” The U.S. announced an agreement last month with the Iraqi government to wrap up the military mission in Iraq of an American-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group by next year. U.S. troops are departing some bases that they have long occupied during a two-decade-long military presence in the country.

