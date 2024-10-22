Rwandan genocide survivors describe the 1994 mass killings at a Paris trial

PARIS (AP) — Rwandan genocide survivors have told their testimonies at a Paris court where a former doctor is on trial for his alleged role in the 1994 mass killings of more than 800,000 minority Tutsis and moderate Hutus who tried to protect them. Eugène Rwamucyo is charged with genocide, complicity, crimes against humanity and conspiring to prepare those crimes. He has denied any wrongdoing. Several witnesses traveled to Paris to give graphic descriptions of the mass killings. If found guilty, Rwamucyo is facing life in prison.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.