Shooting at a soccer match in Jamaica leaves 5 dead and several injured

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Police in Jamaica say five people were fatally shot and several injured at a soccer match. The shooting occurred in the capital of Kingston late Monday during a friendly game. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were injured or what led to the shooting. The Jamaica Gleaner newspaper reported that Pleasant Heights, where the soccer match was held, has struggled with gang violence in the past. Police implemented a 48-hour curfew in the area following the shooting.

