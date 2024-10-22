Southern California official to resign and plead guilty in COVID funds investigation

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A high-ranking elected official in Orange County, California, has agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery as part of a scheme involving a charity and the misuse of COVID-19 relief funds. Prosecutors said Tuesday that Orange County First District Supervisor Andrew Do will also resign his position. The case comes after federal agents raided Do’s home in a long-running investigation into the allege misuse of public funds. Orange County filed a lawsuit this year claiming a local nonprofit, Viet America Society, misused funds it received during the coronavirus pandemic to feed the elderly and disabled.

