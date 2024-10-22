Those early Zoom meetings got people fired up for Harris. Now they’re trying to get them to vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris’ candidacy generated a burst of enthusiasm through Zoom meetings this summer. Now organizers are trying to transform that into traditional get-out-the-vote efforts to help the Democratic nominee. People are sending postcards, texting friends, canvassing battleground states, making friendship bracelets with campaign messages, and sometimes surprising themselves by getting involved in ways they never have before. The question is whether the Zoom meetings that drew so much attention earlier in the campaign will turn out to be a short-lived phenomenon or a powerful catalyst for Harris to beat Republican nominee Donald Trump.

