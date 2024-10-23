Abortion bans are top of mind for young women in North Carolina as they consider Harris or Trump

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — TikTok videos of women turned away from emergency rooms because of state abortion bans haunt one young female voter in North Carolina. Young women in the crucial swing state say abortion is the top issue that’s driving them to vote for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in November. Republicans, meanwhile, are shrugging off the abortion issue. They’re counting on voters’ economic worries to keep support strong for Republican Donald Trump, who narrowly won North Carolina in 2020.

