Karen Read supporter denies intimidating witnesses with rubber ducks and fake $100 bills

BOSTON (AP) — A polarizing murder case against Karen Read in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend is back in court, this time over dozens of rubber ducks that have appeared around the town of Canton. An ardent Read supporter pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of witness intimidation, harassment and littering. But Richard Schiffer Jr. has said he’s got a constitutional right to support the defense theory that Read was framed. Schiffer has said he got the idea after Read’s lawyer tried to persuade jurors by saying, “if it talks like a duck, it’s a duck.” Schiffer’s lawyer says he’ll move to have the charges dismissed on First Amendment grounds.

