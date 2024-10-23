Man pleads guilty to neighbor’s murder and had funeral pamphlet with victim’s name in his home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a former police officer for more than a decade in South Carolina has pleaded guilty to killing his neighbor. Prosecutors say the evidence against 43-year-old Justin Rawlins Moody included a funeral pamphlet in his home with “RIP Oscar” and “you should love your neighbor” written on it. They also found the weapon used to kill 48-year-old Oscar Rubio in Moody’s home. Moody was sentenced to 34 years in prison for the murder in Greenwood County in May 2023. South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy records say Moody worked as a law enforcement officer for at least six different South Carolina agencies starting in 2006.

