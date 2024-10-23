No amends for Joost Klein: Dutch go back to Eurovision Song Contest but singer declines to rejoin

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Netherlands will join the next Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland. But it will be without the flamboyant Joost Klein. He was booted from the 2024 competition after a backstage altercation and has declined to represent the Dutch again. Broadcaster AVROTROS says it is satisfied with new rules agreed to by event organizer the European Broadcasting Union. The new rules were demanded after this year’s edition in Sweden was marred by the dramatic expulsion of favorite Klein. It had been unclear if the Dutch would return to the 69th edition of the festival. AVROTROS had called Klein’s removal “very heavy and disproportionate.”

