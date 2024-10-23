Orange and black… and pink and purple. Some twists for creative Halloween parties

Throwing a Halloween party is a great outlet for getting creative with the season. And it doesn’t have to be all monsters and mayhem — though that’s fun. Other themes can bring a party mood and style yet still evoke Halloween’s mysterious vibes. Consider what’s being called Whimsigoth. Or pinkowe’en. Both lean into a flirtier, more feminine interpretation of the goth aesthetic. Or hold a murder mystery party. There are kits that set the era and environment for the crimes. Another idea is to embrace a Victorian vibe. Think black candles, tarot cards, glass jars filled with curiosities, black or gold painted twigs, and cobwebs made of chunky yarn or cheesecloth.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.