Canada to reduce immigration targets as Trudeau acknowledges his policy failed

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will significantly reduce the number of new immigrants in the country after acknowledging his government failed to get the balance right coming out of the pandemic. Trudeau’s Liberal government had targeted bringing in 500,000 new permanent residents in both 2025 and 2026. Trudeau now says next year’s target will be 395,000 new permanent residents, which will continue to fall to 380,000 in 2026 and 365,000 in 2027. Trudeau says immigration is essential for Canada’s future but it must be controlled and it must be sustainable. Immigration Minister Marc Miller says the lower immigration numbers will help with the housing shortage in the country.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.