Detroit murder conviction is overturned 22 years later because of police misconduct
DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan man has been released from prison after 22 years after Detroit-area prosecutors acknowledged that his murder conviction was tainted by the key testimony of a rogue police officer. The officer turned out to be a serial bank robber. Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy says no one knew the officer was suspended at the time. LaVone Hill was sentenced to life in prison following his 2002 conviction in the fatal shooting of two men. Investigators had a signed statement from a man who said he had witnessed the shooting. But at trial, that man said he had been coerced.