For a Diwali treat with an American twist, a new cookbook serves up cardamom-spiced carrot blondies

Desserts and sweets are a traditional part of the South Asian holiday Diwali. For some, it marks the start of the Hindu New Year, and cooking blogger Hetal Vasavada says everyone wants to start the year with something sweet. The hope is that the rest of year will be sweet, too. In her new cookbook, “Desi Bakes,” Vasavada includes a recipe that’s inspired by a cardamom-spiced carrot pudding called gajar ka halwa. She fuses the flavors with Western-style carrot cake to make blondies with cream cheese frosting. Cashews add texture to the tender blondies, which are enriched with milk powder.

