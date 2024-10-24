Georgia prepares for a divisive election which could determine its future in Europe

JAVAKHETI, Georgia (AP) — The South Caucasus country of Georgia will go to the polls Saturday in a parliamentary election many citizens believe may be the most crucial vote of their lifetimes. The election will pit a coalition of opposition parties against the ruling party Georgian Dream which many Georgians fear is dragging the country toward authoritarianism and away from the chance to join the European Union. Polls suggest around 80% of Georgians favor joining the EU and the constitution demands leaders pursue membership of the EU and NATO. But in Georgia’s western Javakheti region near the border with Turkey and Armenia, citizens told AP they didn’t see the value in joining the bloc.

