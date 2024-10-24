In Colombia, Amazon River’s extreme drought falls hard on Indigenous communities
Associated Press
LETICIA, Colombia (AP) — The severe drought of the Amazon River has caused Indigenous communities who live beside it to struggle for food, water and simply getting from one place to another. In Colombia, many fishermen are struggling as their catch declines along with the river. With little rain and contaminated river water, many communities strain to find drinkable water. Some communities have been isolated as river access has been cut off. Governments say they are sending aid to affected areas, but not all are seeing it.