Karen Read’s defense pushes to get charges dropped in her murder case

BOSTON (AP) — Attorneys for Karen Read made another push to the highest court in Massachusetts to dismiss two charges she faces in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend. Read’s attorneys filed a brief late Thursday in response to the prosecutors’ brief to the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court. They attempted to bolster earlier arguments that trying her again on charges of second-degree murder and leaving the scene would constitute double jeopardy. Read is accused of ramming into officer John O’Keefe with her SUV and leaving him for dead in a snowstorm in 2022. A mistrial was declared earlier this year. A judge ruled Read can be retried.

