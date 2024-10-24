Lithuania votes in the 2nd round of its parliamentary election, with change uncertain

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuanians will vote Sunday in the second round of parliamentary elections, with the conservative governing party still in contention despite first-round gains for the left-leaning opposition. Strict COVID-19 measures during the pandemic, political scandals involving several key members of the Cabinet and an influx of migrants from neighboring Belarus have hurt the popularity of Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė’s government. The second and decisive vote in Lithuania will set the political tone for the next four years in the European Union and NATO member. But despite a possible shift to the left, analysts say there won’t be a significant change in the foreign policy of Lithuania, which is a staunch supporter of Ukraine.

