Medical worker to plead guilty in connection with inmate’s death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A nurse who worked at an Alabama jail is the sixth person to agree to plead guilty in connection with the death of a 33-year-old mentally ill man who died of hypothermia after being held naked in a concrete cell. Court records show that Daniel Wyers agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge of deprivation of civil rights under color of law. Federal prosecutors wrote that Wyers failed to provide the man care because he thought the inmate was unworthy and because he also feared job ramifications. Tony Mitchell died in January 2023 after being taken from the Walker County jail to a hospital emergency room.

