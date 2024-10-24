`See Her Be Her’ documentary shines light on the progress, challenges of women’s baseball worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In the upcoming “See Her Be Her” documentary, sports photographer Jean Fruth and her team chronicle seven standout female baseball players doing more than just playing the game in their corners of the world spanning the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Japan, South Korea, Cuba and Uganda. The documentary premieres Sunday on MLB Network between Games 2 and 3 of the World Series. It is the vision of non-profit Grassroots Baseball, founded by Fruth and former longtime National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum President Jeff Idelson.

