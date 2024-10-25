AP Decision Note: What to expect in Connecticut on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Connecticut voters will decide races for president, Congress and the state Legislature in the Nov. 5 general election, as well as a statewide ballot measure to expand voting options. Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, Republican former President Donald Trump and three third-party candidates will compete for the state’s seven electoral votes in the race to replace outgoing Democratic President Joe Biden. Two-term Democratic U.S. Sen. Christopher Murphy faces a challenge from Republican Matthew Corey in a rematch of their 2018 contest.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.