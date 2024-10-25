AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Alaska on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alaska voters will decide in the Nov. 5 general election which presidential candidate will receive the state’s three electoral votes, but it’s the race for the state’s sole U.S. House seat that might have bigger national implications. Republicans hold a slim majority in the U.S. House, and control of the chamber in the next Congress could come down to whether Democratic U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola can fend off a competitive challenge from Republican Nick Begich under the state’s unique ranked-choice voting system. Voters will also consider an initiative that eliminates ranked-choice voting, restoring the traditional voting system.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.