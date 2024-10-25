AP Decision Notes: What to expect in New Jersey on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — After a dramatic primary, New Jersey voters turn to the Nov. 5 general election to resolve several races for federal offices up and down the state. Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump will compete for the state’s 14 electoral votes. In the U.S. Senate race, Democratic U.S. Rep. Andy Kim and Republican Curtis Bashaw are vying to fill the open seat that former Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez vacated following his conviction on bribery charges. Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Kean Jr. is seeking a second term in the 7th Congressional District.

