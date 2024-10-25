AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Rhode Island on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump will compete for Rhode Island’s four electoral votes in the Nov. 5 general election. Rhode Island voters will also cast ballots for Congress, the state Legislature, several ballot measures and mayoral races. Among the third-party and independent presidential candidates on the ballot are Jill Stein and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who dropped out in August and endorsed Trump. Three-term Democratic U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse faces a challenge from Republican Patricia Morgan. Further down the ballot, voters will decide if Rhode Island should hold a constitutional convention.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.