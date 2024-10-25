Leonardo DiCaprio endorses Kamala Harris for president

Leonardo DiCaprio is endorsing Kamala Harris for president. The Oscar-winning actor expressed support for the Democratic nominee in a video Friday. DiCaprio has long been an outspoken advocate for addressing the climate crisis and has supported Democratic candidates in the past. In early 2020, he attended a fundraiser for Joe Biden at the home of former Paramount Pictures chief Sherry Lansing. With less than two weeks until Election Day, Harris has received the support of many high-profile entertainers including Taylor Swift and Oprah Winfrey. Republican nominee Donald Trump’s celebrity supporters include Elon Musk, Dennis Quaid, Roseanne Barr and Kid Rock.

