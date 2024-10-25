New lawsuit alleges child sexual abuse of WWE ‘ring boys’ in Maryland

BALTIMORE (AP) — A new lawsuit accuses the WWE and its founders of fostering a culture of sexual abuse within the organization and looking the other way while longtime ringside announcer Melvin Phillips preyed on young men he hired as “ring boys.” The suit was filed Wednesday in state court in Maryland, where a recent law change eliminated the state’s statute of limitations for child sex abuse claims. Phillips died in 2012. The lawsuit alleges WWE leaders Vince and Linda McMahon were well aware of Phillips’ misconduct and did little to stop it. An attorney for Vince McMahon denied the allegations, saying the suit relies on “false claims.”

