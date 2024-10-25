North Dakota Supreme Court asked to keep overturned abortion ban in place during state’s appeal

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Attorneys for the state of North Dakota have asked the state Supreme Court to let North Dakota’s overturned abortion ban remain in effect during the state’s appeal of the judge’s ruling that found the law unconstitutional. The judge earlier this month denied such a stay. The state asked the Supreme Court last week for the stay pending appeal, saying the case presents difficult questions and the court should preserve the status quo, among other reasons. North Dakota’s abortion ban took in April 2023 after the Republican-controlled Legislature revised the state’s abortion laws in the wake of the 2022 Dobbs decision.

