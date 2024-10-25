Trump accused of groping a woman in 1993 while Jeffrey Epstein watched

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former model Stacey Williams is alleging that Donald Trump groped her at Trump Tower in early 1993 as disgraced hedge fund manager Jeffrey Epstein watched. Williams’ allegation is the latest in a lengthy list of accusations made against Trump, including by E. Jean Carroll, who has been locked in a legal battle with the businessman-turned-president after a jury found him liable in 2023 for sexually assaulting the advice columnist in 1996 and later defaming her. A Trump spokeswoman called Williams’ allegations “unequivocally false” and argued they were politically motivated. Williams says she is voting for Harris but has not had any contact with the Democrat’s campaign.

