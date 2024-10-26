An elections worker wanted to serve her country. A stew of conspiracy theories and vitriol awaited

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Election operations in a northern Nevada county that’s a political bellwether for the state are now being overseen by a deputy registrar who’s the fifth person in the past four years to hold those duties. The turnover at the top and among the election office staff is one symptom of a county that’s been overrun with conspiracy theories since Donald Trump lost the state in the 2020 election. The interim registrar who’d been overseeing the office until she left under disputed circumstances described to The Associated Press a pressure-cooker environment in which she faced criticism and public distrust based on false election claims.

