North Dakota voters may end most property taxes. Government programs could face huge cuts

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota voters this fall could end the property tax by approving a ballot measure that opponents say would drastically slash a variety of state services. Supporters see the initiative as long-sought relief the state can afford. The measure would eliminate property taxes based on assessed value. The Republican-controlled Legislature would be required to replace the lost revenue for local governments. A top legislative panel estimated the cost to the state to be $3.15 billion every two years. That is a huge number for a state that passed a $6.1 billion two-year general fund budget in 2023.

