Trump’s deportation plans worry families with relatives in US illegally

PHOENIX (AP) — Donald Trump has promised to stage the largest mass deportation in U.S. history if elected. The move would disrupt families with relatives living in the U.S. illegally. According to a Pew Research Center review of the latest Census data, more than 22 million people live in a household where at least one occupant lacks authorization. Some U.S. citizens and legal residents fear their families could be separated. Trump has been vague about the impact on families, saying only that “provisions will be made.” Meanwhile even some people living in the U.S. without permission support Trump as political pressure grows to address the southern border.

