Skip to Content
News

Trump’s deportation plans worry families with relatives in US illegally

By
Published 9:53 PM

Associated Press/Report for America

PHOENIX (AP) — Donald Trump has promised to stage the largest mass deportation in U.S. history if elected. The move would disrupt families with relatives living in the U.S. illegally. According to a Pew Research Center review of the latest Census data, more than 22 million people live in a household where at least one occupant lacks authorization. Some U.S. citizens and legal residents fear their families could be separated. Trump has been vague about the impact on families, saying only that “provisions will be made.” Meanwhile even some people living in the U.S. without permission support Trump as political pressure grows to address the southern border.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content