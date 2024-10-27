A car rams into a crowd outside a cathedral in Mexico and injures 16

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Local authorities in Mexico say a car rammed into a crowd outside a cathedral and injured at least 16 people Saturday night. Guadalajara’s government in a statement on X says a person allegedly stole a pickup truck near a local market and drove into the plaza in front of Guadalajara Cathedral in an attempt to escape. The government’s secretary general says the injured were as young as 14. He says a suspect is in custody.

