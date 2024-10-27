Georgia prosecutor who brought election case against Trump faces rare Republican challenger

ATLANTA (AP) — The Democratic Georgia prosecutor who brought charges against former President Donald Trump over efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election faces a rare Republican challenger in her bid for reelection. Republican Courtney Kramer is challenging Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Kramer says she wants to bring transparency and accountability to the office. Willis said she’s made great progress in her first term and is confident she’ll win. Fulton County, home to about 11% of the state’s electorate, is a Democratic stronghold where no Republican has even run for district attorney since 2000.

